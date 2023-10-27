Body found following manhunt over suspected school murder

PM's wraps up Washington state visit ahead of China odysseyHow did Qatar became pivotal to the release of hostages from Hamas?Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipNovember rate hike likely following inflation shockRuby Princess passengers celebrate class action victorySign up now for the latest news from Australia...

PM's wraps up Washington state visit ahead of China odysseyHow did Qatar became pivotal to the release of hostages from Hamas?Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipNovember rate hike likely following inflation shockRuby Princess passengers celebrate class action victorySign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

Read more:

SBSNews »

Body retrieved in Sydney’s east amid major search for Lilie James’ killerEmergency services have retrieved a body near The Gap in Sydney's east, amid a police search for the killer of young water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Body found in waters near The Gap as police search for Lilie James’ killerA body has been found in Sydney's east, as a search continues for the man wanted by police after the death of 21-year-old water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕