Body found during search for man wanted in connection to Sydney water polo coach’s death

Police have found a body in their search for a man who has been missing since the killing of a young private school colleague. A woman in her 20s who worked as a water polo coach at St Andrew's Cathedral School was found dead inside the gymnasium toilets at the school in Sydney's city centre just before midnight on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, police were working to retrieve a body from the water at Vaucluse, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, after setting up a crime scene at the clifftop Diamond Bay Reserve. Detectives previously said they were looking at the possibility the man had taken his own life, however the identity of the body has not been confirmed. Items linked to the killing of the woman were found on Thursday at the same reserve.

