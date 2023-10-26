Body found as police search for slain Sydney woman's missing colleague

A body has been found at the base of a cliff in Vaucluse﻿ where police have been conducting a search in connection with the death of a young

Police had been searching the area after finding "property" linked to the death of 21-year-old Lilie James in St Andrew's Cathedral School in the Sydney CBD ﻿yesterday.

