Bobby Charlton died accidentally after fall in care home, coroner rules

Initially, he was deemed to be uninjured, but a short time later staff discovered swelling on Charlton’s back and he was taken to hospital. A coroner’s document seen by the PA news agency read: “Retired Manchester United legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital at the age of 86 following a fall at his care home on 16 October, 2023.

“He was examined by the home’s GP and transported to hospital, where he was placed on end-of-life care and sadly passed away on 21 October 2023 at 03:50 hours.” Charlton was a popular and beloved player, having been pivotal to the 1966 England squad’s World Cup victory.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Red Devils Disaster DeepensManchester United have been heavily criticized by former players after their poor performance in the Manchester derby. City easily won the match 3-0, highlighting the gap in class between the two teams. Former players Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher, and Gary Neville all expressed their disappointment with the team's performance and questioned the tactics and management of Erik ten Hag.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Former Brumbies Coach Dan McKellar a Leading Candidate for Wallabies CoachRespected coach Laurie Fisher believes that Dan McKellar should be considered as the next Wallabies coach, following the departure of Eddie Jones. McKellar, currently coaching Leicester in England, is seen as a strong contender for the position.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Former Chief Scientist Warns NSW Labor Government Against Abandoning Pollution Reduction TargetAustralia's former chief scientist criticizes the NSW Labor government for potentially abandoning the Coalition's goal of cutting pollution by 70% in just over a decade.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: China seeks to stifle public grief for former premier Li KeqiangCensorship targets ‘overly effusive’ comments, gatherings or references to Li’s views on economic reform

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Former Spanish Football Chief Luis Rubiales Banned by FIFA for Forced KissFIFA has imposed a three-year ban on Luis Rubiales, former Spanish football chief, after his forced kiss on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales was provisionally suspended for 90 days following the incident during the medal ceremony. He has announced that he will appeal against the ban.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Former ABC Journalist Stan Grant Speaks Out on Defeat of Reconciliation ReferendumStan Grant, a high-profile former ABC journalist and Voice advocate, expresses his disappointment and doubts about Australia's views on reconciliation following the defeat of the referendum. Grant criticizes Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's campaign and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's characterization of the Voice as a 'modest request'. He also shares his personal feelings of hopelessness and the loss of his ancestral voice.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕