Boards warned to consider toll on natural environment in advice by Sebastian Hartford-Davis and Zoe Bush for Pollination Law and the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative

In a groundbreaking legal opinion to be released on Thursday, two barristers found directors should, at a minimum, be identifying nature-related dependencies and considering potential risks these pose.

“Directors who fail to consider nature-related risks could be found liable for breaching their duty of care and diligence,” concluded the advice, written by lawyers Sebastian Hartford-Davis and Zoe Bush, and commissioned by Pollination Law and the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative.

The advice says awareness from regulators and the broader public make it more foreseeable that nature depletion could have material economic costs for companies. The economy’s “dependence on Australian ecosystems is obvious,” the barristers write. “The threat to those ecosystems from and associated with climate change is obvious. It follows logically, in our opinion, that risks arising from nature-related dependencies have the potential to cause harm to the interests of Australian companies and fall within the ambit of a director’s duty.

The legal opinion said neither of these developments created a binding obligation as a matter of domestic law, “but they are relevant as recognitions and drivers of the type of market expectations which informs analysis of risk”.

The lawyers say directors must be attuned to the increased focus on nature “shifting costs and availability of finance for companies with material nature-related impacts, and decreased consumer demand for their products and services”. In an extreme scenario, “these developments could result in investor and consumer activism and even abandonment”.

