’Bloody un-Australian’: Menu divides nation

What has changed, however, is the price of the food, rising by about 40 per cent across the board, on average, in the past five years – some individual items prices have risen upwards of 60 per cent.A customer took a photo of the menu board 5 years ago. Picture: Reddit.The price increase on a number of items caused a particular stir: burgers (which are 43 per cent more expensive than they were five years ago), the now-$90 ‘Family Pack’ (up from $68), and the ever-rising cost of chips.

One person declared the prices for seafood were “bloody un-Australian”, but a number of people defended the prices considering the time between pictures and the much bigger economic picture. “Should they just keep their prices the same just so you can eat some junk food for as cheaply as you THINK it costs them to make it?!”Leang Eng, who took ownership of Great North Seafood last year after working at the small business for three years, said putting up prices was a “really hard” decision to make.

“It’s just so hard for us, especially when we just started – you can’t put the price up right away. Not if you have to put 50 cents or 60 cents on top (or prices).” “Some of the fish, the fillets, all the stuff is going up. We’ve had to put prices up at least 10 or 20 per cent more, on top (of previous increases).”

Industry data shows the price of seafood has been rising since 2018, after a slight decline following the pandemic, in part because rising demand for the produce on our plates.shows domestic prices of fish and seafood have risen by at least 4.4 per cent this year. It expects the prices will increase by another 2.7 per cent in the year to 2024.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.