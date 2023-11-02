‘Blood on your hands’: Pro-Palestine protesters target Anthony Albanese

Protesters held signs emblazoned with “Albo you coward blood on your hands” and “stand with Palestine” – with some including the name of the far-left Socialist Alternative.Inside the conference, the Australian Prime Minister said the October 7 terrorist attacks had “shocked the world”, but while “Israel has a right to defend itself” how it does so matters.

“Every effort has to be made to ensure that innocent civilians are protected to every extent possible,” he said. The Prime Minister said the innocent loss of life was “causing enormous concern around the world”, revealing that he had met with someone who had lost family members in Gaza on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, a member of Students for Palestine Victoria said they had organised the protest because the Prime Minister was meant to be addressing the critical issues facing the country.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Albanese targeted by pro-Palestine protesters in MelbournePrime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to be the target of a pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne on Thursday. The Prime Minister is in the city to headline the 2023 Outlook Conference, alongside Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Defence Minister Richard Marles office stormed by pro-Palestine protestorsP﻿ro-Palestine protestors have stormed the office of﻿ Australia&x27;s defence minister, with some chaining themselves by the neck to the location amid ongoing

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Anthony Albanese’s trip to meet Xi Jinping is a crucial moment for China-Australia relations.Five decades after Whitlam’s historic visit, Albanese is marking another crucial moment for the relationship.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Anthony Albanese China: Beijing not a ‘trustworthy partner’, Taiwan warns PMTaiwan’s chief representative in Australia says Taipei should share intelligence with Canberra while warning that China is not a “trustworthy” partner.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Yang Hengjun: Anthony Albanese pledges to raise jailed writer’s plight with China, againAnthony Albanese has assured the family of jailed pro-democracy writer Yang Hengjun that he will raise his case when he meets Xi Jinping.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Anthony Albanese speaks with Netanyahu as protesters occupy Richard Marles’ officeAustralian PM has private conversation with Israeli leader but tells press conference that the government remains concerned over civilian casualties

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕