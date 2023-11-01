Blobs near Earth’s core are remnants of collision with another planet, study says

The theoretical collision would have melted much of Earth and Theia, which reformed as a new, bulkier, Earth. Meanwhile, vast amounts of dust and rock were blasted into orbit where they came together to create the moon.

With this in mind, an international team of researchers turned their attention to two continent-sized blobs buried deep inside Earth’s mantle, far beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean. The blobs, known technically as large low-velocity provinces or LLVPs, were originally discovered by seismologists, but their origins have never been clear.

According to the simulations, the collision would have melted the upper half of the Earth’s mantle, allowing a hefty chunk of Theia, perhaps 10%, to penetrate further into the planet and gradually sink towards the core.

“To my knowledge, our work is the first one proposing this idea,” Yuan told the Guardian. Details are published in the journal “I look forward to seeing future missions on the moon to bring back its mantle rocks, which are very likely to come from the impactor Theia, according to the majority of moon-forming impact simulations,” Yuan said. “If the lunar mantle rock and LLVP-related basalts share the same chemical signatures, they should both originate from Theia.”

