Blistering Performances from NRL Outside Backs

NRL fans were treated to several blistering outside backs performance over the Easter long weekend of rugby league action. There were five tries between wingers Sunia Turuva and Connor Tracey, while Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards delivered some ridiculous statistics. The Panthers ever-reliable fullback was at his hardworking best on Thursday night against the Roosters.

He ran for a staggering 230 metres and scored or assisted three of Penrith’s four tries without Nathan Cleary, Scott Sorensen or James Fisher-Harris. Turuva recorded his first NRL career hattrick in Round 4, leading the way as the Panthers bested the Roosters without key troops. The performance was a timely one for the 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year who is set to test his value on the open market

