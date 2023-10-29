Black Pumas: A Joyful and Antic Spirit Defines Their Excellent Second Album

artin Amis contended that writing becomes “less significant anyone could have written it”. The authorial voice is king. Maybe he’d have appreciated how fully’ singer-songwriter Eric Burton’s joyful, antic spirit defines the soul revivalists’ excellent second album.

Producer and co-writer Adrian Quesada also plays his A game. Black Pumas’ searing live show (“electric church”, according to Burton), as seen at events such as the Grammys and, feeds back into Quesada’s studio science here, broadening and deepening the band’s Neil Young meets Wu-Tang vibe. Although their self-titled debut had a glittering aura, the basic standard here is higher. From first note to last,swaggers from the speakers.