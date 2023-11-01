Black Hawk helicopters for Australian Defence Force to arrive sooner than expected

The 40 Black Hawks are replacing Australia's MRH-90 Taipan helicopters on a faster-than-normal timeline, following the crash of an MRH-90 off Queensland in July.The United States has pledged to accelerate the delivery of new Black Hawk helicopters to Australia. (Getty)

All four crew were killed and the tragedy led to the grounding of all the Defence force's Taipan﻿ helicopters. Marles said the Black Hawks would be delivered to Australia sooner than expected, but refused to give details about the timeline."Not going into specifics, but the number and timing has been sped up," he said.

﻿He said the agreement aimed to close capability gaps for the ADF created by the grounding of the Taipans. "This will make a difference in ensuring that we move to the new capability as quickly as possible, and that we minimise capability gaps," he said.Before the deadly crash off North Queensland, the Taipans were scheduled to be retired from service by December 2024."We've been completely clear that it is a capability challenge that we've grounded the fleet and made clear that we won't be flying again," Marles said.

