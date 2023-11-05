Björk collaborates with Rosalía to support action against intensive salmon farming

The singer and activist Björk is releasing a single with Rosalía to support action against intensive salmon farming. She talks about being a guardian of Iceland’s wilderness and how young people will make real change. Björk has always felt a connection to Iceland, even when living abroad. She has witnessed the increase in tourism to the island and believes her music has contributed to the island's unique image. When she supports environmental campaigns, her influence extends beyond Iceland.

