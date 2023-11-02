'Bizarre': Woman arrested after running onto tarmac at Canberra Airport

The ordeal was captured on camera as the woman allegedly ran past airport security onto the tarmac and under the plane, waving at the pilot to let her onto the QantasLink flight to Adelaide.A woman has been arrested after running onto the tarmac at Canberra Airport. (Nine)"People were a bit flat-footed, they didn't seem to know what to do, that was the weird part," Dennis Bilic, who recorded the incident, told 9News.

Flights at the airport were delayed for about 10 minutes. All operations have now returned to normal.An investigation has been launched. ﻿

