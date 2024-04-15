Bishop Stabbed During Live Stream of Mass in Sydney

New South Wales police are treating the alleged stabbing of a bishop during the live stream of a mass in western Sydney as a terrorist attack.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was saying mass at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd church in Wakeley just after 7pm on Monday when the alleged attack took place. A crowd of people then “converged on that area and began to turn on police”, Webb said. Police estimate the crowd grew from 50 people to approximately 500.

“That is unacceptable and those that were involved in that riot can expect a knock at the door. It might not be today. It might not be tomorrow. But we’ll find you and we’ll come and arrest you. That is totally unacceptable.” Webb said the legislative definition of a terrorist act were satisfied in that police believed the act was religious-motivated extremism, and involved intimidation of the public through that act – partly due to the fact that the service was being livestreamed.A separate strike force, called Dribs, had been established to investigate the riot, and additional police would be patrolling Sydney in response.

Stabbing Bishop Live Stream Mass Sydney

