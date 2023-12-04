Billy Crystal Applauded at Kennedy Center Honors

Billy Crystal waves as he is applauded by Dionne Warwick at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday. Billy Crystal waves as he is applauded by Dionne Warwick at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday., 80, looked up at white-haired Billy Crystal in the balcony. “You’re only 75,” he said mischievously. “That means you’re just about six years away from being the perfect age to be elected president.

” Joe Biden, 81, sitting a few seats away from Crystal, grinned and jokingly wagged his finger at De Niro. The audience at the 46th annualon Sunday night roared, rose to its feet, turned to look at the US president and applauded and whooped for a full 30 seconds. It was a reassuring show of solidarity from America’s arts community at a time when Biden is facing doubts not only over his age – he is the oldest president in history – but his handling of the Israel-Hamas war as he seeks re-election next year.The Washington ceremony offers a unique coming together of actors and ambassadors, comedians and congressmen and women, sopranos and supreme court justice





