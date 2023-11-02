Billionaire Sir Richard Branson urges NSW government to decriminalise illicit drugs during video message

Users caught with small quantities of some illegal drugs for "personal use" will instead be cautioned, offered a diversion program, or fined $100.In a video message released by Uniting, which runs the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC) at Sydney's Kings Cross, Mr Branson pleads for NSW to act."For God's sake, do something about it.""It was a delightful visit," the MSIC's medical director, Marianne Jauncey, said.

"We were the first service of our kind in the English-speaking world when we opened in 2001, so I think we were a bit of novelty." "Twenty-five years later, I think we really need to make sure that the too hard basket doesn't stay full."Last month, the NSW announced it would bring in a "two-strike" scheme for minor drug possession to divert thousands of users from the court system.

"Drug deaths are as high as they've ever been. Morbidity and injury associated with drug use is as high as it's ever been.

