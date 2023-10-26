Billionaire pulls Columbia funding amid student protests

"These kids at the colleges have s*** for brains," Cooperman told"The Claman Countdown" host Liz Claman on Wednesday.

"Now, the real shame is, I've given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years," he continued."And I'm going to suspend my giving. I'll give my giving to other organizations." "I told that they should fire this professor that made the comments he made. I mean, war is hell. This war is not good for anybody," Cooperman said."But to praise what Hamas did is disgraceful. Disgusting."

The Omega Advisors CEO and graduate of the university said to"praise what Hamas did is disgraceful, disgusting". Picture: Getty "It is antithetical to Columbia’s values and can lead to acts of harassment or violence," Shafik added."When this type of speech is unlawful or violates University rules, it will not be tolerated." headtopics.com

"Listen to what Marc Rowan has to say and what he's written. He's on the right track. He's done a very good job for Apollo in running the business. He's been very outspoken about his views, and he's a very generous guy and a good person. And so look at some of these other academic institutions, how they've responded," Cooperman explained.

Unsure whether the anti-Israel feelings expressed by staff and students on campus will decrease value of a Columbia degree, Cooperman did argue that the value of a master’s level education has certainly decreased since he graduated. headtopics.com

