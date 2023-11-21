Billionaire investor accuses Fortescue of breaching contracts

The billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones' plan to invest in Fortescue's clean energy projects has turned sour, after accusing the Australian company of breaching contracts. Tudor Jones pursued Fortescue for $6.25 million of costs incurred while investigating a potential energy partnership. A lawsuit reveals that Tudor Jones' company, Kid Shelleen, worked with Fortescue on a plan to acquire North American fossil fuel assets for clean hydrogen production.
However, the relationship soured when Fortescue lodged a solo bid for the assets and refused to pay the due diligence costs
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralian shares open higher after overseas gains. CPI data late this morning. Oil slides, iron ore advances. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralian shares open higher after overseas gains. CPI data late this morning. Oil slides, iron ore advances. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralian shares open higher after overseas gains. CPI data late this morning. Oil slides, iron ore advances. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralian shares open higher after overseas gains. CPI data late this morning. Oil slides, iron ore advances. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralian shares open higher after overseas gains. CPI data late this morning. Oil slides, iron ore advances. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
ASX 200 LIVE: ASX rises; BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue rally; Magellan CEO steps downAustralia’s September quarter CPI reading beats economists forecasts. ASX swings into the red. Follow updates here.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »