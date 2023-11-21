Billionaire investor accuses Fortescue of breaching contracts

The billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones' plan to invest in Fortescue's clean energy projects has turned sour, after accusing the Australian company of breaching contracts. Tudor Jones pursued Fortescue for $6.25 million of costs incurred while investigating a potential energy partnership. A lawsuit reveals that Tudor Jones' company, Kid Shelleen, worked with Fortescue on a plan to acquire North American fossil fuel assets for clean hydrogen production.

However, the relationship soured when Fortescue lodged a solo bid for the assets and refused to pay the due diligence costs





