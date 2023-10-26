Billionaire CEO: People 'didn't work as hard' when they were remote during pandemic

Schwarzman, the Blackstone CEO whose fortune is estimated at $50 billion, told a crowd of investors at a ritzy Saudi Arabia conference known as "Davos in the Desert" that people who worked remotely during the pandemic "didn't work as hard – regardless of what th﻿ey told you."Parents often had to juggle near-constant Zoom meetings and Slack messages while simultaneously helping kids whose schools were shut.

To catch up on work, some parents ended up working late or starting early or putting in hours on the weekend.One-third of US adults reported experiencing stress, anxiety and great sadness that was difficult to cope with by themselves, a significantly higher proportion than in other countries, according to a Commonwealth Fund report published in August 2020.

Schwarzman addressed remote work on Tuesday in the context of the impact on the commercial real estate market, where Blackstone has significant exposure as a major real estate investor. "During the pandemic, people got used to staying at home," Schwarzman said. "It was actually more profitable for them to stay home because one, they didn't work as hard, regardless of what they told you. Second, they don't spend money to commute. They can make their lunch at home. They don't have to buy expensive clothes, so their incomes are higher."The official name of the conference held in Saudi Arabia is the Future Investment Initiative. headtopics.com

The JPMorgan boss added that the bank's managing directors are required to be in the office 100 per cent of the time.Still, many employees are working remotely at least some of the time right now. For example, about 58 per cent of Manhattan office workers were at their workplace on an average weekday in late August and September, according to a survey from the Partnership for New York City.Just 12 per cent of Manhattan office workers are in the office full time, according to that survey.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘Men my age are never asked about ageing’The 58-year-old actor on books, Botox and the $50 face cream she swears by. Read more ⮕

Remote employees don’t ‘work as hard’, says billionaire private equity baronThe boss of private equity group Blackstone claims that workers are refusing to return to their office desks partly because they enjoy a lighter workload at home. Read more ⮕

Remote employees don’t ‘work as hard’, says billionaire private equity baronThe boss of private equity group Blackstone claims that workers are refusing to return to their office desks partly because they enjoy a lighter workload at home. Read more ⮕

Remote employees don’t ‘work as hard’, says billionaire private equity baronThe boss of private equity group Blackstone claims that workers are refusing to return to their office desks partly because they enjoy a lighter workload at home. Read more ⮕