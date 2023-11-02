Billable hours are harming lawyers, says new Hamilton Locke partner Michael Tooma, the former local head of Clyde & Co

New hire Michael Tooma says big law firms’ business models are causing an exodus from the legal profession. Hamilton Locke has added 12 new partners this year, with more set to join in the coming weeks, bucking an. The corporate group will have 374 employees by the end of November, up from 239 at the beginning of the year.Hamilton Locke managing partner Nick Humphrey says he spent $1m million on employee experiences last year.

The firm does business under holding company HPX Group, rather than the usual partnership model. HPX also operates legal outsourcing business Source. All staff, including partners, are given a share of equity within the business based on seniority. “That means that everyone has a sense of owning the business, and breeds long-term thinking,” Mr Humphrey said.

