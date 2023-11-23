Bill Gates envisions a three-day work week with technological advances

Microsoft founder Bill Gates says he is looking forward to a future where technological advances mean humans only have to work a three-day week. In a podcast on Tuesday, the billionaire explained that from the ages of 18 to 40 he was 'mono-maniacal' about building his company - but now at 68 he believed the 'purpose of life is not just to do jobs'. 'So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK,' he said.
JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon recently predicted that the next generation would only have a three-and-a-half day week thanks to AI
