Bill Gates envisions a three-day work week with technological advances

Microsoft founder Bill Gates says he is looking forward to a future where technological advances mean humans only have to work a three-day week. In a podcast on Tuesday, the billionaire explained that from the ages of 18 to 40 he was 'mono-maniacal' about building his company - but now at 68 he believed the 'purpose of life is not just to do jobs'. 'So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK,' he said.

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon recently predicted that the next generation would only have a three-and-a-half day week thanks to AI





Microsoft sales jump in AI arms race against GoogleSales at Microsoft have surged as the technology giant cashes in on the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush in a race against Silicon Valley rival Google.

