Bikies to be stripped of colours in plan to target organised crime

The planned new powers will be welcomed by law enforcement agencies after a recent string of underworld murders and more than 30A long-running independent review of Victoria’s Criminal Organisations Control Act 2012 admitted current legislation “was not achieving its purpose of preventing and disrupting organised crime”, according to a confidential consultation paper released last month by the Department of Justice and Community Safety.

“I’m not across the detail, but I’m in favour of any changes that make life difficult for these gangs. The firearm prohibition laws have been really effective over the past couple of years, but tougher laws on association would definitely help,” the senior officer said.

Offenders convicted of serious crimes in other states could also be the subject of non-association notices under the proposed reforms. Principal lawyer at the Police Accountability Project Gregor Husper said Victoria Police could not be trusted with more powers without meaningful oversight.

Under the proposed reforms, the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission would be given expanded oversight role on new anti-association laws, and would be required to provide reports to the attorney-general and Victoria Police on its monitoring.

A convicted criminal made the subject of such an order could face limits on how much cash they possess and bans on international travel. They could be prohibited from entering designated premises, or be compelled to provide police with their home address, employment details, vehicle ownership or interstate travel plans.

