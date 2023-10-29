BigCommerce co-founder Eddie Machaalani has bought the Strathfield home of Daniel Tartak.large-scale acquisition drive

of previous years into a sell-off of their best houses, led this week by the off-market sale of their Vaucluse home for $32 million. The secret sale negotiated by Bradfield BadgerFox’s Alexander George and buyer’s agent Martine Harvey comes as Wu celebrates his 31st birthday on Saturday.Wang and Wu are known for their high capital gains ambitions, and this house was no exception, returning a more than $2 million jump in value for each of the five years she owned it.

In September, Wu sold another Vaucluse house he purchased in 2021 for $13.32 million. It sold for more than $18 million. Next up is a nearby mansion on Black Street Wu bought two years ago for $23.2 million. Christie’s Darren Curtis and Forbes’ Ken Jacobs want $29.5 million to $32 million.is well known among inner west property watchers for smashing all local house price records in 2021 when he paidHe hasn’t stopped there. On Friday Machaalani paid $8. headtopics.com

The Federation mansion with tennis court, pool, sauna, spa, guest quarters, billiard room and media room is owned by investorThe listing follows a run of high-end purchases by Jan’s Harriette & Co investment vehicle, including a $16 million apartment in Darling Point last year and a newly built house in Pymble in August for $5.6 million.family’s Ellerston Capital, has paid $5.3 million for the designer digs through Christie’s Darren Curtis, setting a high for Callala Beach.

Price commissioned the striking waterfront house following his purchase in 2005 for $5.1 million. He is now based in Potts Point where in 2015 he bought a Potts Point house for $5.35 million from

