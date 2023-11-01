Big TV change made quietly by Apple

It’s the second time Apple has increased the price of its TV and movie subscription service – it previously cost just $7.99 a month.An Apple spokesperson confirmed the move, and added that new pricing has also been rolled out for Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple One.

Apple Arcade will now cost $9.99 per month, up from $7.99 and Apple News+ will cost $19.99 a month, up from $14.99. Apple One, a bundled subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, plus iCloud storage, comes in three tiers; individual, family and premier.

Apple One individual is increasing to $24.95 from $21.95 per month, family to $31.95 from $28.95 and premier, which also includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, to $49.95 from $42.95 a month.The Apple spokesperson said that the price increases for new customers started on October 26, while “existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date”.

Apple TV+ is the latest streaming service to raise its Australian prices, following many others over the last twelve months.is scrapped its $10.99 basic plan, which was the cheapest way to watch the service ad-free in Australia, while Amazon Prime increased from $6.99 to $9.99 in June.Paramount Plus increased from $8.99 to $9.99 in August while Binge lifted the price of its standard plan from $16 to $18 per month and premium plan from $18 to $22 per month in October.

