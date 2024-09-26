Big Strong John Embraces Filipino Heritage As He Prepares For Fatherhood

John Pearce has made a name for himself through various roles over the years: hip hop dancer, Justice Crew member, a Ninja Warrior, and since 2021, the Purple Wiggle.
Their newest album, Wiggle and Learn: 100 Educational Songs for Children, was released in August and features a beloved folk song from his childhood, Bahay Kubo, which his mum Flordeliza would often sing to John and his twin brother Lenny as babies.John learned the Tagalog lyrics and produced the song at home before bringing it to the Wiggles, who allowed him to record Balay Kubo as part of the new album. His mum briefly appears on the track too.
"It was a big eye-opener. You really think about how grateful you are for what you have in Australia," he said."Introducing my mum through my social media was a fun way to kind of showcase that I am Filipino and I'm embracing my culture," he said. Flor, who immigrated to Australia in 1991, says she tried speaking to her children in Tagalog and Bisaya, the dialect from her native Cebu, but found the exercise too difficult, especially as she was learning English herself at the time — a common experience for many first-generation migrants.
The Wiggles John Pearce Big Strong John Fatherhood Filipino Culture
