Big Strong John Embraces Filipino Heritage As He Prepares For Fatherhood

John Pearce has made a name for himself through various roles over the years: hip hop dancer, Justice Crew member, a Ninja Warrior, and since 2021, the Purple Wiggle.

Their newest album, Wiggle and Learn: 100 Educational Songs for Children, was released in August and features a beloved folk song from his childhood, Bahay Kubo, which his mum Flordeliza would often sing to John and his twin brother Lenny as babies.John learned the Tagalog lyrics and produced the song at home before bringing it to the Wiggles, who allowed him to record Balay Kubo as part of the new album. His mum briefly appears on the track too.

"It was a big eye-opener. You really think about how grateful you are for what you have in Australia," he said."Introducing my mum through my social media was a fun way to kind of showcase that I am Filipino and I'm embracing my culture," he said. Flor, who immigrated to Australia in 1991, says she tried speaking to her children in Tagalog and Bisaya, the dialect from her native Cebu, but found the exercise too difficult, especially as she was learning English herself at the time — a common experience for many first-generation migrants.

The Wiggles John Pearce Big Strong John Fatherhood Filipino Culture

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aussies send US Open seeds packing on another big day in the Big AppleAussies send US Open seeds packing on another big day in the Big Apple

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Welcome to the season for big novels from big namesSeptember marks the beginning of the peak publishing season. Here is a selection of the novels coming from here and overseas in the next couple of months.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Welcome to the season for big novels from big namesSeptember marks the beginning of the peak publishing season. Here is a selection of the novels coming from here and overseas in the next couple of months.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

‘Something has to change’: Feeling the squeeze of the Big Build’s big billSince coming to power in 2014, Labor has launched an unprecedented transport infrastructure blitz, but it has also saddled Victoria with the highest debt of any state and it’s putting pressure on the government.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Severe weather warning as strong winds uproot trees and damage homes across south-eastern AustraliaMore inclement weather is expected on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way the south-east of the country.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Thousands without power as strong winds, severe weather hit southeastern NSW7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »