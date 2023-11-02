Big star spotted looking ‘awkward’ in Bondi

He opted for cargo pants over board shorts, a long-sleeve top instead of a singlet and sneakers instead of thongs. Puth clearly didn’t have any plans to take a dip in Sydney’s iconic ocean, considering he was covered up head to toe.He is prancing around Sydney. Picture: TikTok/JaydenSeyforth
The singer was spotted with an entourage of people walking up the boardwalk and taking in the sights of Sydney. He looked less like a carefree tourist and more like an awkward celebrity failing to blend in thanks to his entourage.
While you might not recognise Puth’s name, you are likely familiar with his tunes. He is behind hits likePuth is one of those celebrities who has really embraced TikTok, amassing over 22 million followers on the app.He was pictured taking it all in. Picture: TikTok/JaydenSeyforth
The singer has already documented his time in Sydney, taking to TikTok for his take on Aussie coffee, in which he asks if it is normal for your sweetener to come in pill form.Besides his Australian tour, Puth is on a personal high after getting engaged to childhood friend Brooke Sansone in September.The singer just got engaged. Picture: Instagram“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he posted.
“Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time,” he confessed.Fans were left stunned when Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared their Halloween looks for this year, and it’s certainly unexpected.Lil Nas X has stepped out in his most outrageous look to date, with his Halloween costume attracting fierce backlash. WARNING: Explicit.
