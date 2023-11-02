Big reason WFH staff should be paid less

Hallelujah. I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again – get off your lazy arse and go back to the office.Caleb Bond says businesses want staff back in the office - and are willing to compensate accordingly. Picture: Tricia WatkinsonThey weren’t having a bar of that and called in the union.
It only seems fair that if you don’t want to comply with the wishes of your boss then they’ll allow you to do so – as long as you concede some pay.In the office, the boss can eyeball you. Your workmates can walk from one desk to another to get something done instead of scheduling a Zoom meeting in your calendar for 1pm on Thursday.At some point it changes from working from home to shirking from home.
It’s not that employers want to do away with home-working entirely – 63 per cent of the bosses surveyed in the aforementioned report said they had rearranged work hours to accommodate remote workers.A large number of people now working at home were never employed on work-from-home contracts.Covid lockdowns weren’t a mandate to change your working conditions. They were temporary measures demanded by the government.
But bosses clearly recognise that some staff simply will not be forced back to the office because their entitlement is off the charts. So differentiating rates of pay is the perfect way to deal with it.
