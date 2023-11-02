Big reason WFH staff should be paid less

Hallelujah. I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again – get off your lazy arse and go back to the office.Caleb Bond says businesses want staff back in the office - and are willing to compensate accordingly. Picture: Tricia WatkinsonThey weren’t having a bar of that and called in the union.

It only seems fair that if you don’t want to comply with the wishes of your boss then they’ll allow you to do so – as long as you concede some pay.In the office, the boss can eyeball you. Your workmates can walk from one desk to another to get something done instead of scheduling a Zoom meeting in your calendar for 1pm on Thursday.At some point it changes from working from home to shirking from home.

It’s not that employers want to do away with home-working entirely – 63 per cent of the bosses surveyed in the aforementioned report said they had rearranged work hours to accommodate remote workers.A large number of people now working at home were never employed on work-from-home contracts.Covid lockdowns weren’t a mandate to change your working conditions. They were temporary measures demanded by the government.

But bosses clearly recognise that some staff simply will not be forced back to the office because their entitlement is off the charts. So differentiating rates of pay is the perfect way to deal with it.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussies hit with new WFH threatIn a new blow to Aussies wanting to work from home, two of Australia’s largest businesses have linked office attendance to annual bonus payments.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Feels real’: Bolter opens up on ‘surreal’ surge amid AFL draft’s big 19th club ‘risk’AFLW: Erin Phillips has spoke to the media in an emotional goodbye to the AFLW competition she starred in, following her basketball career!

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Big TV change made quietly by AppleApple has become the latest streaming service to increase its prices in Australia, with a new pricing structure quietly introduced last week.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Origin bid lifted; SBF’s tough choice; Fed’s big problemRead everything that’s happened in the news so far today.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Big car owners raging over major callThe era of the hulking big American-style pick-up truck has well and truly arrived in Australia.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: NSW Premier hints at big plans to solve housing crisisNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has hinted at big plans to solve Sydney's housing affordability problem. To solve the city's housing crisis and soaring population, the government is set to significantly change planning restrictions. With the Premier making a plea for support for his five-point plan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕