hen interior designer Stéphan Bidoux first visited his apartment in Paris’s 10th arrondissement over a decade ago, it hadn’t been occupied for years. “It looked more or less as if it had been abandoned,” he recalls. “It was in a disastrous state, completely beaten up, with lots of things broken.” On the lower level were three tiny, separate rooms, which were not at all connected with the attic floor above.

Back then, Bidoux had only just embarked on a career in interiors (he’d previously been in marketing and advertising) and the work he did was largely architectural. He joined the two floors together, inserting a strikingly geometric steel staircase between the two. He also opened up the space almost completely. “I like it when there are as few constraints as possible,” he says. “That’s why I didn’t install either a handrail on the stairs or a guardrail on the mezzanine level.

For his own apartment, Bidoux enlisted Villeneuve as something of an aesthetic sounding board. “When you do something for yourself, there are many more possibilities than if you’re working for a client, who will point you in a certain direction,” he says. “So, it was great to get both Julien’s input and opinions.”The compact flat bears many of the hallmarks of their style, which they like to describe as “a sort of laid-back elegance”. headtopics.com

Both Bidoux and Villeneuve enjoy going out on a limb with artworks: ‘We don’t like them to be too matchy-matchy’ Perhaps the most conspicuous splash of opulence comes by way of the striking backsplash in the kitchen, which brings together two different marbles – an expressive band of Calacatta Violamarble, topped by a strip of Rosso Levanto that has been sculpted with a wave-like motif. “We both wanted something a little singular that would give some visual interest to the space,” says Bidoux.

On the whole, the furnishings came together more easily. The one exception was the rug in the seating area. It took them a while to settle on theOne material present in most of Bidoux and Villeneuve’s interiors is rattan – an element which, for them, conjures up images of up images of holidays in Italy. This flat is no exception. headtopics.com

