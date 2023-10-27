Big four banks make dire rates day prediction

Among the economists predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike rates again is Westpac chief economist Luci Ellis – who until just weeks ago was the assistant governor of the RBA’s economics division.

“I’ve seen enough to make my first-ever rate call to be a prediction of a hike,” wrote Dr Ellis in a note. The figures showed headline inflation increased by 1.1 per cent over the three months to September 30 quarter, which was above expectations held by both the financial markets — predicting a one per cent rise — and the RBA’s expectations of 0.9 per cent rise.

CommBank, ANZ and NAB are also tipping a 0.25 per cent rise in November, but prior to the inflation data, NAB was the only big four bank holding this view. RBA governor Michele Bullock has said it “would not hesitate” to raise interest rates again. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman. headtopics.com

