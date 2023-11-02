Biden v Trump, the unwanted rematch for America’s soul

As he eyes a second term, Biden has no serious rivals for the Democratic nomination, despite suffering from perpetually low approval ratings and growing concerns about his age. And their race for the White House is already on a knife edge. Polls show them neck and neck, with Trump even edging ahead in some of the latest surveys.A commentary in the New York Times said it would be"the most important election since 1860" -- when Abraham Lincoln was elected president, triggering the US Civil War.

More than three in five Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would prefer a nominee other than Biden, an ABC-Washington Post survey found. Biden has repeatedly spoken of a"battle for the soul of the nation" and warned that Trump's"extremism" threatens American democracy.

He has said there's a"level of hatred that I've never seen" and played again and again on themes of immigration and nationalism.

