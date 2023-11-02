Biden urges pause in Gaza fighting as Hamas says refugee camp death toll nearing 200

Biden responded: “I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.” White House officials later clarified he was referring to hostages being held by Hamas.or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas. A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire.

Fresh strikes on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp, in Jabalia, on Wednesday saw the camp’s death toll rise to 195, with a further 120 still missing under the rubble, a Hamas-run government media office said. At least 777 more were wounded, the office said.

“Scores” of Hamas fighters had been killed in the strike along with Biari, Hagari said, but declined to give an exact number or comment on civilian casualties. Those cleared to leave on Wednesday included citizens and dual passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan, as well as staff members from several aid organisations. It is understood that initially only two of the 500 people on a list of those eligible to leave were British nationals.

White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier on Wednesday that Biden’s newly confirmed ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, would soon be sent to the Middle East and would be tasked in part with “supporting US efforts to create the conditions for a humanitarian pause to address the worsening humanitarian conditions facing Palestinian civilians”.

