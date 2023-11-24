Biden Trails Trump in Polls, but Leads Betting Markets

When the oldest president ever to occupy the White House starts talking about his nearest rival for the Democrat presidential nomination, people listen. “I want to talk about Governor Newsom,” Joe Biden told world leaders in San Francisco last week, just a few days before his 81st birthday. “He’s been one hell of a governor, man. Matter of fact, he could be anything he wants. He could have the job I’m looking for,” Mr Biden said.

While the president’s comments were sardonic and drew laughter from the audience, the bigger joke might end up being on him. Over the last month, Biden has started trailing the loser he beat three years ago – Donald Trump – in 11 of 12 major American political polls. Yet both he and Trump are outright leaders for their party’s nomination according to betting markets. Trump is ahead of his closest rival, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, by 61 points. Betting markets are indicating that Biden is ahead of Newsom by 44 points, even though Newsom is not officially in the rac





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump in five of six swing states, poll showsDemocrats rattled by New York Times and Siena College survey but former US president faces several trials that could change situation

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Abortion rights fight brings key victories for Democrats but Biden trails Trump in swing statesDemocrats had a good night in elections across several US states amid questions over a Biden v Trump race in 2024

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump races ahead of Joe Biden in election pollsUS voters in key battleground states said they trusted Donald Trump over Joe Biden on the economy, foreign policy and immigration by a wide margin.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Polls show Biden lagging behind Trump with one year until US 2024 presidential electionIn exactly one year, Americans will have voted for their next president. Polling shows Joe Biden is now lagging behind Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner for the Republicans. Sky News has spoken to voters in the swing state of Michigan about the year ahead.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Biden v Trump, the unwanted rematch for America’s soulWhile the stakes could hardly be higher for American democracy, voters are increasingly turned off by the apparently inevitable rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

US presidential election may not be the ‘Trump-Biden rematch’ everyone expectsSky News host James Morrow says he doesn’t necessarily think the upcoming US presidential election is going to be the Trump-Biden rematch everyone’s expecting. “I still think there’s every chance especially on the Democratic side, that Joe Biden winds up getting moved out,' he said.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »