Biden's poll numbers show concern among people of color and young voters

The Democratic incumbent's numbers look especially bleak among people of color and young voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. The survey shows Biden trailing Trump by between four and 10 percentage points among voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- five crucial states that helped him defeat the Republican in 2020. In Wisconsin, however, respondents said they preferred Biden by two percentage points -- within the margin of error.

A CBS News/YouGov poll showed Biden trailing Trump by three points (51 percent to 48 percent) in a national head-to-head match-up. "The real bottom line? One year from today, the American people will fire Crooked Joe Biden and hire President Donald J. Trump to Make America Great Again," the Trump campaign said in a triumphant statement following the poll data. The Biden campaign put on a brave face, countering that"predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later," and pointing to the polling struggles of Biden's former boss Barack Obama before his 2012 election win. "President Biden's campaign is hard at work reaching and mobilizing our diverse, winning coalition of voters one year out," campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz added.- 'Legitimate concern' - But the former head of the Obama campaign, Democratic strategist David Axelrod, said Biden's numbers were cause for"legitimate concern

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Trump gag order extended in New York, frozen in WashingtonThe judge overseeing Donald Trump&x27;s civil fraud trial has expanded a gag order in the trial to extend to Trump&x27;s attorneys after continued lengthy discussions about the judge&x27;s communications with his law clerk during court this week.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Russell Brand Faces Sexual Assault Accusations on New York Film SetBritish performer Russell Brand is facing accusations of sexual assault on a New York City film set dating back to 2011. It's the latest in a series of allegations against the 48-year-old actor and comedian by several women accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour. The British police are investigating the allegations, but the New York lawsuit marks the first accusation levelled in court.Mr Brand has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Judge in New York fraud trial extends gag order to Trump’s legal teamArthur Engoron forbids Trump’s lawyers from discussing ‘confidential communications’ between the judge and his staff

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Donald Trump set to take the stand in New York civil fraud trialDonald Trump rose to political power touting the business acumen he says made him a fortune.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Ancient statue among discovery in new ruins unearthed at Chellah, MoroccoThermal baths, working class neighbourhoods and a headless statue are some gems archaeologists have uncovered in Rabat as excavation work continues.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Joe Biden travels to Maine after mass shootingUS President Joe Biden has travelled to Maine to meet the survivors and families of the victims of last week’s mass shooting. It was the deadliest in the state’s history leaving eighteen dead and another thirteen injured. Biden and the first lady met with first responders, nurses and others on the frontlines.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »