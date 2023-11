Biden praises automakers’ tentative pay deals with UAW union

30/10/2023 11:03 AM / Source: SkyNewsAust

US car makers Ford and Stellantis have finally reached a tentative pay deal with the United Auto Workers union. The automakers hope to bring an end to a six-week strike. Workers still need to ramify the contracts before they become official. This now makes General Motors the only automaker still without an agreement with the UAW.