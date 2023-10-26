Biden issues strict warning for Iran to tread carefully in Middle East

The White House on Thursday (local time) confirmed the President told Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to ensure United States personnel were not targeted in the war-torn region.
“There was a direct message relayed,” White House spokesperson John Kirby said at a press briefing, according to Reuters. The President's rare remark comes hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed the United States was in “clear violation of the charter and international legal obligations” during a speech at a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday (local time).
"I say frankly to the American statesman, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion of war in the region," he said. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed the actions of the United States were in "clear violation of the charter and international legal obligations of that country". Picture: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images"It is our home and West Asia is our region. We do not compromise with any party and any side and we have no reservation when it comes to our home's security.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, however, claimed Hamas was ready to release its hostages but maintained the desperate need for attacks to end. “The genocide in Gaza must stop immediately. The forced displacement of the people of Gaza must be stopped immediately,” he said.“According to our negotiations, Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners. On the other hand, the world should support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.”
The United Nations holds fears Gaza is on the brink of a major humanitarian catastrophe after more than 1.4 million civilians are displaced in the enclave, which was cut off from essential supplies like food, water, electricity and fuel. Picture: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images, with Israeli Defence Forces claiming the nation pumped "money, training and weapons and technological know-how" into the terror group.