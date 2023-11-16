Biden and Xi agree to reopen military communications channels

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping defused growing concern over conflict in the Pacific by agreeing to reopen military communications channels and lines of high-level diplomacy in a sign that frosty relations between the superpowers have started to thaw.

In their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), the two leaders spoke for four hours, which, according to Mr Biden, involved “being blunt with one another” on issues from Taiwan’s status to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The two leaders met on an estate 40 kilometres outside San Francisco, away from the main venue of theKeen to show the world that while competitors, the superpowers were not locked in a winner-take-all face-off, the two leaders agreed that if either had a concern, “we should pick up the phone and call one another, and we’ll take the call”, Mr Biden said. “We’re resuming military-to-military direct contacts. That had been cut off and that’s how accidents happen

