Beyond Paris and Tokyo: Explore These Underrated Capitals

As travellers, what do we want from a stay in a capital, whether it be of a nation, a state or a province? Big monuments and museums, no doubt.

So here’s our choice of the capitals around the world where you can really get into the spirit of place and people.No South American city can compete with Rio or Buenos Aires, but Lima, the once dishevelled and derided capital of Peru has become much more than a hurried stopover on the way to Machu Picchu.For a start, the former capital of Spanish America has a rich history, with gold-laden churches, palaces, plazas and convents to prove it.

Eleven dynasties used it as their national capital, but today the Muslim influence is what stands out. Below the well-preserved city walls, the Muslim Quarter dissolves into alleyways of wooden houses that give it the air of a country town. Hidden in the tangle is the Great Mosque, founded in 742 and a disconcerting hybrid of Chinese temple architecture and Islamic decorative motifs, whose minaret resembles a tiered pagoda. The Hui minority run the restaurants and street stalls.

The markets are marvellous, of course. You can buy glazed pear tarts, plump ducks, Camembert, and Normandy apple cider. Rouen also has a church dedicated to St Joan of Arc. Touchingly, locals leave bunches of daffodils on the spot where France’s patron saint of France was burned alive by the English in 1431. Best of all, life goes on here. The Gothic courthouse is still in use; wool merchants’ chapels and H&M outlets compete. Good on Rouen.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do anything when you arrive. Join the social shuffling along The Mall and The Ridge, where people gossip, ponies clop and bands tootle. Admire British colonial buildings and views of snow peaks. Clamber up Prospect Hill for more views. Walk to Jakhu “monkey” Temple to see the Himalayas ranged like pavlova across the valley. Then plunge into bazaars and enjoy the sight of Indian tourists enjoying themselves. If only all capitals were this relaxing.

The Australian War Memorial gives insight into the Anzac spirit, especially in its gallery devoted to the Gallipoli campaign that helped define the Australian sense of self. The National Museum of Australia features everything from cricket to agricultural history, the demise of the Tasmanian tiger to the latest in Australian scientific research, while the National Portrait Gallery has familiar faces in painting and sculpture.

