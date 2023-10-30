Beware of 'Fried Rice Syndrome': A Case of Food Poisoning Resurfaces on TikTok

A condition dubbed "fried rice syndrome" has caused some panic online in recent days, after the case of a 20-year-old who died in 2008 was resurfaced on TikTok.

The 20-year-old college student died after reportedly eating spaghetti that he cooked, left out of the fridge, and then reheated and ate five days later. Starchy foods like rice and pasta are often the culprits. But it can also affect other foods, like cooked vegetables and meat dishes.

B. cereus is problematic because has a trick up its sleeve that other bacteria don't have. It produces a type of cell called a spore, which is very resistant to heating. So while heating leftovers to a high temperature may kill other types of bacteria, it might not have the same effect if the food is contaminated with B. cereus. headtopics.com

Bacillus cereus, seen here under the microscope, is problematic because it produces spores that are very resistant to high temperatures and less likely to be killed by reheating food.The symptoms of infection with B. cereus include diarrhoea and vomiting. In fact, there are two types of B. cereus infection: one is normally associated with diarrhoea, and the other with vomiting.

We do know B. cereus is not the most common cause of gastro. Other bugs such as E. coli, Salmonella and Campylobacter are probably more common, along with viral causes of gastro, such as norovirus.Leftovers should be hot when they need to be hot, and cold when they need to be cold. It's all about minimising the time they spend in the danger zone (at which toxins can grow). headtopics.com

As a general guide, you can follow the two hour/four hour rule. So if something has been out of the fridge for up to two hours, it's safe to put it back. If it's been out for longer, consume it then and then throw away the leftovers. If it's been out for longer than four hours, it starts to become a risk.It's also worth keeping in mind the general principles of food hygiene. Before preparing food, wash your hands.

Labour must beware of tearing itself apart over the horrific conflict in GazaFeelings are bound to be intense but the party cannot afford to become devoured by bitter divisions Read more ⮕

CSL, RMD ASX: Obesity drugs: beware of the hypeResMed and CSL have been hit hard by the Ozempic and Wegovy wave, but the reality is that no one knows how the GLP-1 drug landscape will play out. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

Pieter-Steph du Toit's Injury: A Medical Emergency UnfoldsPieter-Steph du Toit, a rugby player, experiences a rare medical condition called acute compartment syndrome after a blow to his left thigh during a game. Prompt action by his team doctor saves his leg from amputation. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s cause of death revealedFriends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 after an apparent drowning. Read more ⮕