Best tool to help with sales shopping: How you can make the most of the year-end sales with ShopBack

If you’re savvy enough to be sales shopping, then you’ll probably be keen to hear about ways to save on top of the sale prices. The answer is ShopFest. It’s the ultimate year-end shopping event in which ShopBack, the cash back and daily deals website, has teamed up with some of Australia’s biggest retailers to give shoppers some amazing savings.

Once you decide you want to buy something, at BWS for example, you click through to their site and make your purchase as you normally would. When the purchase is complete, the retailer pays a commission to ShopBack, who then passes the advertised amount on to you. For example, if you buy a $100 pair of sunglasses on a site that promises 30 per cent cashback, you’ll receive a credit of $30 in your account.

Matthew Wade to lead Australia’s T20 team for matches against India after Cricket World Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Indian government shocked as Qatar sentences eight nationals to death over espionage claims7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Champion Australian jockey James McDonald produces ‘ride for the ages’ on board Romantic Warrior in Cox Plate epic7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Cam Waters hold off Shane van Gisbergen in Supercars epic on the Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr announces death of wife of 50 years Helena Carr7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler shares message as actor’s final hours revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕