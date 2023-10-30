'Best time to buy': Price of Aussie vegetables slashed by half

Australians are being told to stock up on their vegetables this season, as prices plunge to record lows.

Analysts claim the prices are the best value seen in years, as the cost for some varieties drop by 40 per cent. In the space of a year, the price of cucumbers and tomatoes has halved, and the prices of red capsicum, broccoli, white cauliflower, avocado and lettuce are seeing similar reductions.Vegetable prices have dropped to new lows. (Getty)

Data from Deakin University's Global Centre for Preventive Health and Nutrition showed drastic price drops for zucchini, broccoli, red capsicum, tomatoes and cucumber, which all recorded reductions between 30 to 50 per cent. headtopics.com

The vegetables that recorded the biggest price drops were tomatoes, which were being sold for $8.30 per kilo in 2021, compared to $4.21 per kg in 2023, and red capsicum which fetched ﻿$7.40 per kilo in 2021, compared to $5.16 per kilo in 2023.Michael Whitehead from ANZ Agri-Insights said now was the "best time" to be buying vegetables, as optimum weather conditions created an "oversupply" of stock.

"Last year we had the floods and so consumers will remember that prices were overly high, now (we have) the opposite because of good sun and good rain at the same time," he said.The news is good for shoppers but not so great for farmers like Catherine Velisha, who is a third generation farmer on a broccoli farm at Werribee in Melbourne's.﻿Catherine Velisha with some of her produce on Velisha Farms in Weribee, Victoria. headtopics.com

Last year, the broccoli in her fields would have been worth $700,000, but this year it will fetch for $420,000.Velisha said consumers could help farmers through the period by buying more, and take advantage of the reduction in prices.

