A $2.60 pantry staple, a toilet paper with a “royal flush” rating and a purse-friendly tub of ice cream that beat Messina are among the best supermarket buys in Australia of 2023. Consumer experts from CHOICE have rounded up the top 10 household items that shone above the rest after putting a slew of products to the test to find the best bang for your buck.

From taste-testing dozens of food in the kitchen lab to washing laundry hundreds of times to remove stubborn stains, the judges have narrowed down the top picks worth every cent. Cleaning Logix 18 in 1 dishwashing tablets: $7.49 For sparkling clean dishes without breaking the bank, Aldi Logix Platinum 18 in 1 dishwasher tablet came out on top after beating big-name products costing almost 10 times the price. The tablet works out to be just 19 cents per wash. “I have been using this product for about six years, it has always been better than the competition, even works well for cleaning the toilet. Leave the tablet soak overnight and clean up in the morning,” one shopper rave





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best-Selling Beauty Products of 2023Leading beauty retailer Adore Beauty shares the best-selling beauty buys of 2023, including a transformative hair mask and a popular K-Beauty product for hydrated skin.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Rising Number of Young Japanese Workers Seeking Opportunities in AustraliaYoung Japanese workers are flocking to Australia to escape low wages, a rigid work culture, and a weak yen. The number of applicants has surged this year, adding to Australia's record levels of migration.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hunger Relief Charities in Australia Struggle with Rising DemandHunger relief charities in Australia are experiencing a significant increase in demand for food relief due to various economic factors. Foodbank Australia, the nation's largest provider of food relief, has witnessed a surge in demand by 15 to 200 per cent across different regions. CEO Brianna Casey expresses concern, particularly regarding the rise in demand from employed individuals.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australia, US, UK to Boost Cooperation on High-Tech Systems to Counter ChinaAustralia, the United States and the United Kingdom will enhance collaboration on underwater drones, artificial intelligence, and deep-space technology to counter China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. The AUKUS pact will involve joint military drills and the potential sale of $2 billion in training and devices to Australia. The announcement was made during a joint press conference in California.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Canada Defeats Australia 5-0 in International FriendlyCanada's national football team achieves a dominant 5-0 victory over Australia in an international friendly match. Christine Sinclair makes a memorable appearance in her penultimate game for Canada.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Extreme Heat Causes More Deaths in Australia than Any Other Natural HazardThe world has seen temperatures briefly rise to as high as two degrees above pre-industrial temperatures for the first time ever. The Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO both say that 'extreme heat has caused more deaths in Australia than any other natural hazard.' I’ve investigated the arguments and its importance in the climate change debate.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »