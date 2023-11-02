Best stain removal gadgets: Homeowners label best-selling eraser ‘perfect for pets and messy families’

I got this along to help remove my puppy’s urine odour from my carpet. Works amazingly well. Small and compact and easy to use.” Bissell has a number of other cleaning devices that have gone viral in the past. They included the award-winning Spotclean, designed to clean carpet and upholstery anywhere across a range of different stains. The machine, on sale on Amazon for $219, says it will “remove spots, spills and stains whenever (and wherever) they happen”.

