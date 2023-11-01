‘Best night’s sleep’: Budget mattress 6k love

*All prices reflect Queen-sized options, except where stated otherwise, so make sure to jump through the links for alternative sizes and pricing.Our team of experienced writers spend hours researching products to include in articles. We find out what factors make a good product by considering the price, consumer reviews, and quality.

Backed by industry experts, the Emma Comfort Mattress is made from high-quality memory foam that adjusts to your sleeping position, contours to your individual body shape and supports your spinal alignment, all without disturbing your partner. It also regulates your body temperature so you can stay cool throughout the night and the hypo-allergenic cover reduces the build-up of allergens to keep you and your mattress fresh.

“My partner sleeps on his back and also found it comfortable, saying it moulded well to his body for a good night’s sleep.” With a plethora of awards and hundreds of five-star reviews, Origin’s Hybrid Mattress is a no-brainer if you’re on the hunt for a cheap mattress. Most importantly, this mattress has been approved by a team of international sleep experts and Olympic athletes, and designed by orthopaedics to set a new standard for those who suffer from back pain.

Original also manufactures all of its products with the environment in mind, donates all returned mattresses to the Salvation Army and collaborates with local Australian NGOs to help protect the environment.

But the most unique feature that sets the Ecosa apart from the other selects in our roundup is the addition of the waterproof and washable protector. You can literally spill a glass of wine on it and the liquid will wipe right off without a single stain. Perfect for a long-term investment, right?

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.