Best long waterproof boots: Gumboot brand Merry People launches ‘fashionable take on traditional knee-high style’

The woman behind a range of gumboots that shoppers love from a style and practicality perspective has added a new knee-high style to her best-selling line: the Fergie. Dani Holloway came up with the idea for Merry People when she was working a corporate job in Melbourne.

The Fergie Boots are currently only available in black, but they are suitable for men and women. They are made from 100 per cent waterproof rubber with flexible neoprene lining and in-built arch support to keep your feet happy at all times. Those who have already spotted the Fergie Boots online have been quick to say they can’t wait to invest. “These look pawfect for muddy walkies,” one shopper wrote on Instagram. “Been wishing for this design from you guys... Yahooooo,” another added.

