Best horse racing tips for the Cox Plate and Spring Champion Stakes

Hong Kong trainer Danny Shum is lapping up the international spotlight as he sets out to create history with favourite Romantic Warrior in Saturday’s $5 million Cox Plate. The eyes of the racing world are on Shum - known at home as ‘Iron Man’ because of his unrivalled work ethic - and Hong Kong’s premier middle-distance galloper. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Enver Jusufovic chasing Cox Plate boilover with Pinstriped.

VICTORIA ROAD The Insider: #11 MILITARIZE NOTES: Think of how good Chris Waller’s three-year-olds have been over the years and then ask yourself, ‘why is this the first runner from that age bracket he’s taken to a Cox Plate?’ Because he’s a weapon. The colt’s late sectionals are blistering and if he can reproduce them at the end of this 2040m contest then it’ll take a very good performance to stop him. Dudley says in the last 20 years ...

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Ultimate Cox Plate preview: Everything you need to know to back a winner7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Slam dunk: Sydney offers rich pickings on a plate for McEvoyKerrin McEvoy could dominate Randwick’s Spring Champion day with Espiona and the exciting Arctic Glamour, but he still dreams of winning an elusive Cox Plate. Read more ⮕

Trainer Enver Jusufovic hoping to go from ‘obscurity’ to the big time with Cox Plate hopeful Pinstriped7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Why Cup winner can topple favs and the $26 roughie in top 3 mix — Cox Plate form guideHorse Racing: 'Without a fight' has claimed the 2023 Caufield Cup after a controversial ride from jockey Mark Zahra. Read more ⮕

Cy Walsh, son of slain AFL coach Phil Walsh, banned from leaving low-security psychiatric facility7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Adelaide boy Hamza Ibrahim will live with permanent vision loss because doctors missed a brain tumour7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕