Best electric vehicles for rent: Evee partners with July luggage for epic $1,000 giveaway

The platform allows those who travel more sustainably to rent an electric vehicle (EV) directly from EV owners. “Every step of the way was easy and straightforward, from picking a host to hire from, to scheduling the pickup and drop off, and uploading the required information to be a user of the site,” one reviewer said. “Even charging fees and toll charges being passed on after the trip was extremely easy and transparent, and made renting an EV for a week long road trip a breeze.

