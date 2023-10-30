Best early Black Friday deals: Activewear brand STAX slashes prices by 80 per cent

We’re not even in November and the Black Friday sales have already started. First off the mark this year? STAX. The activewear brand beloved by fitness influencers and celebrities alike has slashed the prices of a number of its best-selling items by as much as 80 per cent. Shoppers keen for a great deal can get their hands on the best-selling Long-Sleeve Black Body Top for $37.48 instead of $74.95. Other products selling quickly include the Bike Shorts for $32.48 instead of $64.

There is also a series of STAX’s best-selling “squat-proof” leggings for just $15.99, meaning you can snap up a fresh summer activewear wardrobe for less than three figures. STAX was famously launched from a spare room by husband and wife duo Don Robertson and Matilda Murray. Since launching in 2015, the pair have gone on to enjoy huge success with their label now being worth millions of dollars. Most recently, they placed 78th and 79th on the Financial Review’s Young Rich List 2022.

