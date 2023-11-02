HEAD TOPICS

Best beauty gifts 2023: British makeup icon Charlotte Tilbury drops ‘stunning’ holiday collection with gifts for everyone

7NewsAustralia1 min.

Shoppers can also get the latest and greatest Magic Water Cream in bauble form for $45. This year, I’m particularly lusting after a new shade of Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadow ($51). The highly-pigmented shades are as perfect for Christmas parties as they are day-to-day wear. What are the highlights from the treats? If you’re looking to spend a bit more on someone this year, you could look to the “treats” section - which are Charlotte Tilbury items costing $130 and under.

