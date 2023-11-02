Best beauty gifts 2023: British makeup icon Charlotte Tilbury drops ‘stunning’ holiday collection with gifts for everyone

Shoppers can also get the latest and greatest Magic Water Cream in bauble form for $45. This year, I’m particularly lusting after a new shade of Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadow ($51). The highly-pigmented shades are as perfect for Christmas parties as they are day-to-day wear. What are the highlights from the treats? If you’re looking to spend a bit more on someone this year, you could look to the “treats” section - which are Charlotte Tilbury items costing $130 and under.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ballon d'Or 2023: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí named winners
Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí were crowned the best players in the world after key roles in Argentina and Spain's World Cup glory

Pakistan v Bangladesh: Cricket World Cup 2023
Over-by-over report: Can Pakistan cut the gap to the top four or will Bangladesh arrest a run of five straight defeats? Find out with our team of writers

'AI' named most notable word of 2023 by Collins dictionary
Chosen from a list that includes 'greedflation', 'nepo baby' and 'deinfluencing', use of term has quadrupled this year

Diamonds complete clean sweep of South Africa to wrap up 2023 season
Australia ends a year that included another Netball World Cup crown and Quad Series and Constellation Cup titles with a series sweep of South Africa.

New Zealand v South Africa: Cricket World Cup 2023
Over-by-over report: Both sides will be hoping to cement their top-four slots, but who will come out on top? Join our team writers

Aitana Bonmatí Wins 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or
Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí is crowned the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or winner, becoming the youngest recipient of the award.

