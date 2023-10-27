Best at-home portable sauna and ice bath: Vital+ launches ‘game-changing’ products for ‘stressed’ Aussies

An Australian brand has developed a 1,000-person strong waitlist for its $595 at-home and portable sauna. VITAL+ was founded in March 2023 by Cameron Mehr and Tom Mansfield, who identified a significant gap in the market for at-home wellness products. With a surge in interest for cold therapy, they recognised the need for a cost-effective solution to make ice baths accessible for regular use at home.

VITAL+ has introduced a portable, easy-to-set-up, high-quality, and affordable sauna that empowers wellness enthusiasts to enjoy the benefits of sauna therapy in the comfort of their own homes - without breaking the bank. The response to VITAL+’s new sauna product has been overwhelming, with the company seeing over 1,000 people sign up to the pre-order. It’s currently on sale for $100 less than the RRP at $495.

