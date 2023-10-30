Berejiklian corruption probe sent clear message to politicians, ICAC chief says

The chief commissioner of NSW’s anti-corruption watchdog has praised the high-profile investigation into former premier Gladys Berejiklian for sending a clear message to politicians about the use of power.
In the Independent Commission Against Corruption’s annual report, tabled in parliament on Monday, chief commissioner John Hatzistergos said the inquiry dubbed Operation Keppel was a reminder to public officials that they had an obligation to report and manage conflicts of interest.
Former premier Gladys Berejiklian is appealing an ICAC finding that she engaged in serious corrupt conduct.The report also revealed that temporary commissioner Ruth McColl SC, who oversaw the Berejiklian inquiry, was paid $232,200 to draft her report once her initial appointment expired. headtopics.com
The annual report said McColl was retained as a consultant when her appointment expired and was paid more than $230,000 to finalise her report. The ICAC report, released on June 29, found Berejiklian breached public trust and partially exercised her official functions in 2016 and 2017, as treasurer and later premier, when the state government made a $5.5 million grant to the Australian Clay Target Association in Maguire’s electorate. She did not disclose her close personal relationship with Maguire at the time.
It also found Berejiklian breached public trust and partially exercised her official functions in 2018 in connection with $30 million promised to the Riverina Conservatorium of Music for a recital hall, also in Maguire’s electorate. Ultimately, $20 million of that money was not paid.Hatzistergos said inquiries such as Operation Keppel served as an important reminder to elected officials. headtopics.com